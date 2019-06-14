U2 frontman Bono is the least deserving celebrity knighthood, new poll of Brits finds

BONO has topped a poll of the least deserving celebrity knighthoods, with 22% of Brits believing the U2 frontman shouldn't have been awarded the prestigious accolade.

The 59-year-old Dubliner, real name Paul Hewson, was awarded an honorary knighthood in 2007 for his services to the music industry and humanitarianism.

However, the Irishman isn't allowed to be called "Sir" as the title is reserved for citizens of the UK or countries in the Commonwealth – which Ireland exited when it became a republic in 1949.

The poll of 2,000 people – carried out by TV channel HISTORY to coincide with the launch of series 2 of medieval drama Knightfall – saw The Apprentice tycoon Alan Sugar and model Twiggy follow Bono as the second and third least deserving Knights of the Realm.

Although U2 are still one of the world's most popular bands, Bono remains the epitome of human marmite – you're either with or without his (allegedly) self-righteous charity work, dodgy tax affairs and those tinted glasses.

On that note, fellow Irish marmite Bob Geldof came in 10th place – with 14% of Brits opposing the honorary knighthood he received in 1986.

Commenting on the findings, a HISTORY spokesman said: "In years gone by Knights would fight on behalf of their country, so there was little question that they deserved their title.

"But in modern celebrity culture, who deserves such a high honour is subject to a lot more debate."

According to HISTORY's poll, the least deserving knighthood recipients are...