WATCH: Late Late Show's Tubridy surprises Bob Geldof for 70th birthday

BOB GELDOF was left shocked when Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy surprised the star for his 70th birthday.

The singer and campaigner believed he was only on the show to perform with his band the Boomtown Rats.

However Tubridy revealed he was really there for a Late Late special to mark his birthday.

"F****** hell, this is mortifying!" said a shocked Geldof.

Bob Geldof this is all for you! 🙌🏻#LateLate pic.twitter.com/LnMQQ2o2Si — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) October 1, 2021

The star, who helped organize 1985's Live Aid event, turns 70 on Tuesday.

Family and friends paid tribute to the singer on Friday night's programme, where he was joined by daughters Pixie and Tiger, sister Lynn and wife Jeanne Marine.

In a letter read out by Tubridy, President Michael D Higgins described Geldof as "a champion for the poor, the homeless and the marginalised".

Meanwhile U2's Bono and The Edge recorded a birthday message for Geldof, which included a rendition of The Beatles' In My Life.

Happy 70th Birthday to one of Dublin town’s very own. Bob Geldof. Who loves you more? Bono & The Edge pic.twitter.com/dvJmVKuRjZ — U2 (@U2) October 1, 2021

Elton John, Van Morrison Ringo Starr were among the other stars to send greetings to the singer who, with the Boomtown Rats, scored a number one hit in Ireland and Britain with I Don't Like Mondays.

Asked how he felt about becoming a septuagenarian, Geldof joked: "I'm looking forward to decrepitude, impotence [and] senility."