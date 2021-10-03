WATCH: Late Late Show's Tubridy surprises Bob Geldof for 70th birthday
Entertainment

WATCH: Late Late Show's Tubridy surprises Bob Geldof for 70th birthday

Geldof pictured in 2019 (Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund)

BOB GELDOF was left shocked when Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy surprised the star for his 70th birthday.

The singer and campaigner believed he was only on the show to perform with his band the Boomtown Rats.

However Tubridy revealed he was really there for a Late Late special to mark his birthday.

"F****** hell, this is mortifying!" said a shocked Geldof.

The star, who helped organize 1985's Live Aid event, turns 70 on Tuesday.

Family and friends paid tribute to the singer on Friday night's programme, where he was joined by daughters Pixie and Tiger, sister Lynn and wife Jeanne Marine.

In a letter read out by Tubridy, President Michael D Higgins described Geldof as "a champion for the poor, the homeless and the marginalised".

Meanwhile U2's Bono and The Edge recorded a birthday message for Geldof, which included a rendition of The Beatles' In My Life.

Elton John, Van Morrison Ringo Starr were among the other stars to send greetings to the singer who, with the Boomtown Rats, scored a number one hit in Ireland and Britain with I Don't Like Mondays.

Asked how he felt about becoming a septuagenarian, Geldof joked: "I'm looking forward to decrepitude, impotence [and] senility."

See More: Bob Geldof, Ryan Tubridy, The Late Late Show, U2

Related

From politicians to musicians, ten famous Irish people who are left-handed - Ciotog
News 1 month ago

From politicians to musicians, ten famous Irish people who are left-handed - Ciotog

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland organising Live Aid inspired concerts across whole of Europe to mark end of pandemic
News 8 months ago

Ireland organising Live Aid inspired concerts across whole of Europe to mark end of pandemic

By: Jack Beresford

Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats reuniting for new album and tour in 2020
News 1 year ago

Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats reuniting for new album and tour in 2020

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Man arrested over criminality linked to INLA paramilitary group
News 11 hours ago

Man arrested over criminality linked to INLA paramilitary group

By: Gerard Donaghy

Leading authors will star in new literary festival celebrating best of contemporary Irish writing
Culture 1 day ago

Leading authors will star in new literary festival celebrating best of contemporary Irish writing

By: Fiona Audley

Foreign Affairs Minister makes visit to England to launch Ireland's newest diplomatic mission
News 1 day ago

Foreign Affairs Minister makes visit to England to launch Ireland's newest diplomatic mission

By: Fiona Audley

BACK IN THE RING: Fans turn out for a night with Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan
Sport 1 day ago

BACK IN THE RING: Fans turn out for a night with Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan

By: Chris Egan

Healthy ice-cream firm plans to release three mouth-watering new flavours as it expands across Ireland
News 1 day ago

Healthy ice-cream firm plans to release three mouth-watering new flavours as it expands across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley