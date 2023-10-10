UEFA confirms UK and Ireland as hosts of Euro 2028 – and reveals chosen stadiums

IRELAND and the UK will host the Euro 2028 championship it has been confirmed today.

In a ceremony held this morning, UEFA announced the hosts - with England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all hosting matches throughout the international men's football competition.

In the same ceremony, Turkey and Italy were announced as the joint hosts for Euro 2032.

For the Euro 2028 competition ten stadiums across the host nations will be used, UEFA also confirmed today, with Wembley Stadium set to host the final.

The nine other stadiums playing a part are Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, St James' Park in Newcastle, Villa Park in Birmingham, Everton's stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, Belfast’s Casement Park and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as well as Hampden Park in Glasgow and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Welcoming the news, SDLP Sports Spokesperson, Justin McNulty said hosting the event is a huge opportunity for the North and the whole of Ireland.

Newry & Armagh MLA Mr McNulty said: “Confirmation of the successful Euro 2028 bid gives the North and our entire island the chance to showcase its potential as a fantastic host for large-scale sporting events.

"This tournament will attract fans from all over the world to Belfast and our island, bringing a large boost to our economy and will build a fantastic sporting legacy that everyone can be proud of.

He added: “Our focus must now turn to getting Casement Park built.

"The Secretary of State has said the British Government will find the money for the redevelopment of the stadium and the Irish Government have offered to help finance the project – the political will is there and we need to get everyone around a table to hammer out the details so that work can commence at Casement without delay.”