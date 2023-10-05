UK and Ireland set to host Euro2028

THE UK & Ireland are set to host the Euro 2028 Championships after Turkey - the only other bidders for the host spot - withdrew their application.

On October 10 UEFA will award the hosting of the European Championships 2028 and 2032.

Yesterday UEFA confirmed Turkey can jointly bid with Italy unopposed for 2032, which led the nation to pull out of the running to host the 2028 championship.

In a statement, UEFA confirmed: "Further to the announcement on July 28 which revealed the desire of the Italian and Turkish FAs to submit a joint bid to stage Euro 2032, the UEFA administration has today written to both associations to confirm that their joint bid has been duly received and will go forward for assessment and consideration by the UEFA Executive Committee.

"As indicated by the FA of Turkiye with its submission of the request for a joint bid, their bid to stage Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn.

"The award of both tournaments still requires the approval of the Executive Committee at its meeting in Nyon on 10 October,” they added.

“The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision."

The five nations of the UK and Ireland bid released a joint statement in response to UEFA's update, which read: "We are looking forward to presenting our bid to UEFA on October 10. These are exciting times, and we have a very compelling Euro 2028 proposal for UEFA.

"Our bid is ground-breaking for the men's European Championships and will deliver lasting legacies across the whole of Ireland and the UK.

"We will share full details of the bid in Nyon next week and are confident that UEFA will approve our candidacy to host Euro 2028."