UK crews help restore power to homes in Ireland following Storm Éowyn

CREWS of electricians from the UK are in Ireland assisting the ESB as it continues to restore power to homes across the country in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Nearly 800,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without power when the storm hit in the early hours of January 24 bringing record wind speeds.

According to Met Éireann, a gust of 183km/h was recorded at Mace Head in Co. Galway that morning.

It was the strongest wind recorded in Ireland since records began, breaking the previous record of 182km/h set in 1945 at Foynes in Co. Limerick.

The clean-up operation got underway as soon as the storm passed and power has been restored to more than 500,000 properties.

However hundreds of thousands of people are yet to see their supply restored and the Irish government has drafted in support from the UK to help their efforts.

Following a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) yesterday, the government confirmed “all efforts are being concentrated on restoring power, water, telecommunications and other services to homes, farms and businesses following Storm Éowyn”.

“ESB Networks continues to mobilise all available resources to restore power connections as soon as possible alongside additional crews coming from the UK,” they added.

“Power has been restored to 540,000 customers; however, some 228,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without supply,” they explained.

The government added that “unprecedented damage” has been done by Storm Éowyn.

However they expect to have 130,000 more homes back up and running by the end of this week (January 31).

“After this, the remaining customers, approximately 100,000, will progressively have their supply restored over the course of the following week,” they added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has “assured” all those affected by the storm that “everything is being done” to restore their services as soon as possible.

“I want to acknowledge how difficult this current situation is for homes and businesses around the country,” he said.

“We are seeing huge resilience in local communities in the face of the unprecedented damage caused by Storm Éowyn. Government will provide all the necessary supports to the households and businesses who have been impacted by this storm.

“Cabinet will also meet on Wednesday to decide on measures to further support people.”

He added: “I want to recognise the ongoing efforts of all the state agencies and emergency services who have been working tirelessly to restore water, electricity and communications to hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

“In particular I want to thank the ESB for their continued work in restoring power supply and we acknowledge the support of the UK in assisting with these efforts."