Yellow Wind Warnings remain in place across Ireland as Storm Éowyn clean-up gets underway

A SERIES of Yellow Wind Warnings remain in place across Ireland as the clean-up following Storm Éowyn gets underway.

Unprecedented power outages saw around 768,000 homes, farms and businesses left without power at the peak of the storm, with record wind speeds recorded.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the government will support people and businesses caught up in the aftermath of this storm.

Power and transport

According to Met Éireann, a gust of 183km/h was recorded at Mace Head in Co. Galway on Friday morning,

It was the strongest wind recorded in Ireland since records began, breaking the previous record of 182km/h set in 1945 at Foynes in Co. Limerick.

The strong winds caused havoc, with around 768,000 properties left without power, although ESB Ireland said on Saturday night that it had reconnected 415,000 customers.

In Northern Ireland, NIE Networks said around 101,000 customers remained without power on Sunday morning, with 183,000 having been reconnected.

Iarnród Éireann said that after crews cleared hundreds of fallen trees, Sligo Line services had resumed, however, services remain closed between Athlone and Mayo/Ballina on Sunday.

In the North, Translink revealed most services were back to normal and all buses were running a normal timetable, although the Derry Line remained closed and Seahill Station in Co. Down was shut due to obstructions.

Warnings

Following a meeting on Saturday, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) said it is continuing to coordinate and support efforts to restore power, water, telecommunications and other services to properties.

Despite the efforts, Met Éireann has warned of further damage to already weakened structures and trees as it issued a series of new Status Yellow Wind Warnings on Saturday.

A warning for Munster came into effect at 6am on Sunday and is in place until midday, while counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway are on alert until 3pm.

A warning is in place in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Louth and Meath from 11am on Sunday until 6pm.

Meanwhile, a warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford will come into effect at 11pm and remain in place until 9am on Monday.

Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford are also subject to a Status Yellow Rain Warning until 5pm today.

The North has also been issued with a Status Yellow Wind Warning, which is in place until 7pm.

'Take extra care'

Following its meeting on Saturday, the NECG said it could take more than a week until power is restored to the worst impacted areas and warned of continued hazards.

"Although the recovery stage is now well underway, the damage caused by Storm Éowyn will still present hazards on our roads, so I'm asking drivers to continue taking extra care this weekend," said NECG chair Keith Leonard,

"In particular, please heed the advice from the ESB — never approach fallen power lines and report such cases to ESB Emergency Services.

"Major clean-up and road clearance operations should also be left to the emergency services and professional operators who are trained to do such work safely."

Speaking on Saturday, the Taoiseach thanked those who had helped with the recovery operation.

"I want to thank the emergency crews and responders who are working tirelessly to restore power, clear roads and help those impacted by the devastation of Storm Éowyn," said Mr Martin.

"The destruction caused by some of the strongest winds on record has been unprecedented, and there is still a huge amount of work needed in the days ahead to restore electricity, water and communications to hundreds of thousands of people.

"I'm grateful for the efforts of multiple state agencies to help those most in need, and we understand how difficult it is for homes and businesses across the island."

He added: My Government will fully assess the situation in the coming days to see what supports we can offer people and businesses caught up in the aftermath of this storm."