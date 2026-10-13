Victim speaks out as former Ireland swimming coach jailed for child sex abuse

ONE of the victims of a former Ireland swimming coach convicted of abusing children in his care claims she spent “decades in silence” because of what he had done to her.

Orla Poole was at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin yesterday where George Gibney was jailed for 15 and a half years for sexually abusing four young female swimmers in the 1970s and 80s.

Ms Poole was one of those victims, whom Gibney targeted for four years from the age of nine.

“I thought I was the only one, that somehow, I deserved what he did to me,” she said in an emotional statement delivered from the steps of the courthouse after her abuser had been put behind bars.

In Ireland in the 1970s and 1980s Gibney was a leading swimming coach, who worked at clubs and emerging talents programmes across Dublin.

He trained Ireland's national Olympic team and helped found the Trojan swimming club at Newpark Sports Centre, Blackrock in 1976.

In July of this year, a jury found Gibney guilty of 39 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape of the four young girls.

The abuse took place at swimming pools and sports centres in Dublin as well as in his car and his home and in the homes of his victims, the court heard.

In sentencing this week Judge Micheál P O Higgins described the 78-year-old as a "manipulative predator" and said the abuse he inflicted on the children in his care was “systematic and predatory”.

He told the court that Gibney had used his coaching role to “access and assault defenceless children under his care”.

Gibney, of Breakwater Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida, was extradited to Ireland from America in 2025 to face the historical sexual abuse charges. Prior to that he had not been in Ireland for more than 30 years.

Ms Poole has urged anyone who has been through the trauma she has experienced to seek help.

“The only guilt for what we went through lies with the convicted paedophile,” she said.

“When you are ready and able, unburden yourself by talking to someone from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, One In Four, a therapist, a trusted friend or even the gardaí,” she added.

Detective Chief Superintendent Thelma Watters has also urged victims to come forward.

“These heinous crimes carried out by George Gibney are aggravated by the fact that George Gibney was in a position of trust," she said in a statement last night.

“Parents entrusted their children in the expectation of care and safety, this trust was egregiously broken. Children had their childhood and adult lives forever changed.”

She added: “An Garda Síochána acknowledges the courage and bravery of the survivors of the abuse carried out by him, in coming forward and trusting An Garda Síochána to listen, to support and to prosecute their cases before the courts.

“We are appealing to anyone who has experienced historical sexual abuse, and anyone who may have information relating to such offences, to come forward and speak with Gardaí.”

Det Ch Supt Watters went on to “acknowledge the profound and lasting impact” sexual abuse can have on individuals and their families.

“For many victims and survivors, disclosing their experiences can be extremely difficult, particularly where the abuse happened years ago,” she said.

“We understand that every persons circumstances and experiences are different.

“We will approach each report with sensitivity, professionalism and care, allowing individuals the time and space they need to explain their experiences.

“If you have been affected by historical sexual abuse, we understand that speaking about these experiences can take considerable courage.

“We would ask you to consider reaching out to us.

“We are here to listen, to explain the options available to you and to treat your concern with the seriousness and sensitivity they deserve.

“Anyone wishing to report historical sexual abuse can contact their local Garda Station or use the appropriate specialist reporting service.

“Additionally, you can report historical sexual abuse to the email address [email protected] and a trained professional member of An Garda Síochána will revert to your email report.”

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