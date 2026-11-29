THREE QUARTERS (75 per cent) of Irish financial services companies are planning to increase the number of people they employ in Britain.

A new survey from Enterprise Ireland also showed that almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of Irish companies are planning to increase investment in the British market.

The findings coincide with a series of recently-announced deals and partnerships between Irish companies and international brands including Revolut, AJ Bell, Just Eat and SiriusPoint.

"Ireland and the UK share a longstanding and deeply interconnected financial services relationship," said Robert Troy, Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance.

"The research findings demonstrate the confidence Irish companies have in the UK market and their commitment to further investment, expansion and employment growth."

Growing integration of Irish technology

Enterprise Ireland highlighted the findings of its 2026 UK Market Sentiment Survey as it hosted its annual Irish Financial Services Dinner in London on Thursday.

The event brings together senior executives and decision-makers from across the British and Irish financial services industries, reflecting the strength and depth of commercial relationships between the two markets.

It provides an opportunity to deepen industry connections, showcase the growing contribution of Irish companies to the British financial services sector and explore new opportunities for business collaboration.

Among the recently announced deals was Carne Group's new partnership with global fintech Revolut and its expanded relationship with British investment platform AJ Bell.

Payslip, an Irish global payroll technology company, has secured a contract with Just Eat, expanding its international customer portfolio.

Irish insurance technology specialist DOCOsoft has secured a contract with global insurer SiriusPoint for a new product developed with Enterprise Ireland R&D funding.

CWSI, an Irish cloud and cybersecurity specialist, has announced a strategic partnership with Derbyshire-based Peak Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Irish-founded intelligent workflow automation company Tines has been named an OpenAI Select Partner, strengthening its position in enterprise AI and automation.

The partnerships highlight the growing integration of Irish technology and expertise into the British financial services industry.

Britain is Enterprise Ireland's largest country export market, with client exports reaching €11.1bn in 2025, accounting for 29 per cent of total exports.

'Further opportunities for business in both countries'

Mr Troy said the announcements 'highlight the growing contribution of Irish companies to the UK's financial services industry'.

"By building on these partnerships and strengthening commercial connections, we can create further opportunities for businesses in both countries and deepen our important trading relationship," he added.

Paul McKeown, Executive Director, Enterprise Ireland, commented: "Irish businesses are backing the UK, with strong investment and hiring intentions demonstrating their confidence in this strategically important market.

"Irish companies are increasingly integrated into the UK financial services industry, providing expertise in AI, cybersecurity, digital identity and investment management that helps leading financial institutions innovate and grow.

"Bringing together senior UK and Irish financial services leaders provides an opportunity to strengthen commercial relationships and open new doors for Irish companies.

“Enterprise Ireland is committed to building these connections and supporting their international growth."

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