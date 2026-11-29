PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has joined tributes to Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, who has passed away at the age of 51.

Gallagher rose to fame on the RTÉ comedy series Naked Camera and its spin-off show, Makin' Jake.

A regular on the comedy circuit and entertainment programmes, he was one of the main characters of the sitcom The Young Offenders, which aired on RTÉ and BBC.

A popular host on Radio Nova's Morning Glory breakfast show, Gallagher also spoke openly about his mental health challenges and was an advocate for mental health services.

President Connolly described Gallagher as 'a wonderful comedian, actor and broadcaster who was loved by audiences all across the country'.

'We will miss him terribly'

A statement from Gallagher's representatives, the Lisa Richards Agency, confirmed his passing.

"PJ was a much-loved comedian, actor, writer and broadcaster," it added.

"He had a wonderfully particular way of looking at the world and an extraordinary ability to make people laugh, whether on stage, on television or in the company of his listeners each morning.

"He was funny, curious, irreverent and entirely himself.

"He also spoke with remarkable candour about his experiences of mental illness.

"He wanted people to be able to talk about what they were going through without shame, and that generosity meant a great deal to many people.

"Above all, PJ was loved by his family and friends. We will miss him terribly."

President Connolly also praised Gallagher's openness whwn talking about his health, saying it had helped others seek out support.

"As President of Ireland may I join with all those who have expressed such deep sadness on learning of the death of PJ Gallagher," she said.

"PJ was a wonderful comedian, actor and broadcaster who was loved by audiences all across the country, not just for his brilliant humour but for the honesty and warmth that he brought to all of his work.

"Over recent years, PJ made a very significant and special contribution in his courageous sharing of the mental health challenges which he faced.

"This contribution will undoubtedly have helped many others to seek and access the supports which they needed in their own lives.

"He will be deeply missed.

"May I express my deepest condolences to PJ's partner Kelly Doolin, to his twin children Milo and Stevie, and to all of his family, friends, colleagues and fans all throughout Ireland and beyond."

'A treasured friend'

Radio Nova owner Bay Broadcasting said everyone at the company was 'heartbroken' at the news of Gallagher's passing.

"PJ was so much more than a colleague; he was a treasured friend whose humour, warmth, kindness and wonderfully individual outlook on life enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to work alongside him," read a statement.

"Together with his great friend and on-air partner Jim McCabe, PJ brought laughter, warmth and an infectious sense of fun into the lives of listeners every morning on Radio Nova's Morning Glory.

"Their natural chemistry, genuine friendship and wonderful ability to complement one another made for something truly special.

"For so many listeners, PJ and Jim were more than voices on the radio; they were friends who shared their mornings, brightened their days and made the everyday a little brighter.

"Beyond his remarkable talent as a comedian, actor and broadcaster, PJ was a courageous and honest advocate for mental health.

"His willingness to speak so openly and candidly about his own experiences helped break down barriers, encouraged important conversations and gave countless people the courage to speak about their own struggles.

"We know that our listeners and PJ's many fans across Ireland and beyond are sharing in our grief.

"The extraordinary outpouring of love, tributes and personal memories is testament to the special place he held in so many people's hearts.

"We are incredibly grateful for every message of kindness and support we have received."

'A beautiful man and a tragic loss'

Friends, colleagues and other figures have also paid tribute to Gallagher.

"I am heartbroken at the loss of PJ Gallagher. I genuinely have no words that are appropriate," said comedian John Bishop.

"He was funny, kind, caring, humble and vulnerable. My thoughts go out to his close friends and family and he will be in my mind whenever I get on my bike to clear my head.

"A beautiful man and a tragic loss."

Comedian and former Irish Post columnist Jarlath Regan commented: "There's just no words. What an incredible loss.

"What an insanely talented, inspiring and kind person we all got to know. Rest in peace PJ."

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris described Gallagher as 'a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy'.

"PJ had that rare and wonderful ability to make people feel as though they knew him personally," he said.

"His infectious humour, natural warmth and extraordinary connection with his listeners made him a much-loved part of people’s daily lives."

He added: "Beyond his talents as a comedian and broadcaster, PJ showed remarkable courage in speaking so openly about his own mental health struggles.

"He was brave, articulate and supremely altruistic in sharing his deepest experiences to try to shine a light that could help others.

"His honesty helped challenge stigma, gave hope to others and reminded people that there is no shame in asking for help.

"PJ's passing is a devastating loss to Irish broadcasting and comedy and to the countless people whose lives he touched.

"My deepest sympathies are with his beloved partner Kelly, his young twins Milo and Stevie, his wider family and all his friends and colleagues.

"Ireland has lost one of its most cherished entertainers.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam suaimhneas."

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