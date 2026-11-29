ARCHBISHOP Eamon Martin has encouraged people getting caught up in the commercial side of Christmas to reflect on their faith and remember that the holiday is a celebration of Jesus.

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland was speaking ahead of today's launch of the 2026 Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference digital Advent Calendar.

The theme for this year's calendar is 'Making Room for Christ' and encourages people to take time out of their day during the busy festive period to pray.

"Advent is a special season of preparation, penance and taking stock of our lives," said Archbishop Martin, the chair of the Irish Catholic Bishops' Council for Communications.

"Yet, it can sometimes feel strange that, while we are called to slow down and reflect, the world around us is already rushing towards Christmas, caught up in Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday deals and the busyness of the festive season.

"Amid all of this, we must remember the importance of being still, of calming our hearts and making space for what truly matters.

"Advent invites us to pause, to reflect and, above all, to open our hearts and invite Christ into our lives.

"Let us make the most of this precious season as we prepare to welcome Him."

Fast-paced world

The calendar launches today, the first Sunday of the four weeks of Advent.

The Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference said the theme for this year's calendar focuses on preparing our hearts, work and world for the coming of Jesus.

The theme was specifically chosen to spiritually support the lived reality of many in today's fast-paced world.

The calendar invites individuals, families and faith communities to create meaningful space for God in their daily lives by offering a moment for people to pray, reflect and pause.

It is hoped this will allow them to take stock of their faith journey during this special liturgical season of preparation for Christmas.

A virtual door on the digital calendar — which is now in its 13th year — can be opened each day.

Each door offers a short video presented by a staff member or colleague from throughout Ireland who works to fulfil the mission of the Bishops' Conference.

The 2026 digital Advent Calendar will be available at catholicbishops.ie and on the Bishops' Conference's social media accounts.

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