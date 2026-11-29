A MAN has died and several other people have been injured following a four-vehicle road-traffic collision in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Saturday in the Creighton Road area.

The deceased man, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, has been named by police as 44-year-old Gerard Martin Silcock.

"We received a report of a four-vehicle collision at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 28 in the Creighton Road area, close to the McKinstry Road/Stewartstown Road roundabout," said Detective Inspector Stewart from the PSNI.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. The driver of a red VW Polo was however sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"He has been named as 44-year-old Gerard Martin Silcock from the Dunmurry area.

"A woman also travelling in the same vehicle as Mr Silcock sustained serious injuries, not deemed to be life-threatening.

"Meanwhile, the occupants of a red Nissan Micra, black Audi A4 and grey Nissan Qashqai reported non-life-threatening injuries and required medical treatment."

Witnesses or anyone with camera footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1044 of November 28.

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