WATCH: Moment Dublin busker playing Hozier's 'Take Me To Church' is tipped by Hozier himself

THIS is the remarkable moment a busker playing Hozier's famous 'Take Me To Church' hit stops mid-performance after realising that Hozier himself had just dropped him a tip.

Footage emerged on Monday of 19-year-old Martin McDonnell, who regularly performs on Dublin's Grafton Street, being caught totally off guard by one of Ireland's biggest music stars.

Andrew Byrne, otherwise known as Hozier, appeared to be in the middle of a shopping spree, but couldn't resist popping over to drop a note into McDonnell's guitar case to show his support before quickly scurrying off.

"Oh my God no way," the busker can be heard saying as he realises who had just turned up.

A few strums of the guitar later, McDonnell stops altogether to gather himself.

Advertisement

"Sh*t hold on let me take a second. Thank you so much! Have a good one man," he says calling to the star.

"Err ... wow, that was err ... that was Hozier."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGPxeVTnRCq/?utm_source=ig_embed

McDonnell later took to Instagram to thank the Wicklow singer.

"Thanks for stopping by today @Hozier, feel free to join in next time bro," he wrote.

Here's hoping Mr Byrne takes Martin up on his offer. What a busking session that would make for!