Wayne on song at the palace

A community volunteer sings his way to the Palace of Westminster to collect his medal

Wayne Devlin, from Urmston, Manchester is one of only 25 individuals to have been recognised at the Palace of Westminster with the prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours.

The awrd, in partnership with One Stop, is now in its eighth year and recognises exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities, charities, and individual causes.

Wayne whose family comes from Newry, Co. Down, received the BCA Medal of Honour on July 7 at the Palace of Westminster, for Services to Arts.

Wayne is a singer who has raised over £750,000 for various charities over the last decade or so.

He recently undertook the challenge to sing solidly for 24 hours non-stop to honour Tony Bennett — he raised almost £9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Wayne was presented with his Medal by Jo Delbridge, Director of PR, UK, Ireland & Spain from long-term Sponsors, Specsavers who said, “It’s clear that community means everything to Wayne.. . . During the past decade he has fundraised more than £750,000 for charity, entertaining members of the community at the same time. When Covid struck, and the country was thrown into lockdown, he didn’t let the pandemic stop his hard work. Instead, he used it as an opportunity to spread cheer to those who most needed it. He is an absolute community hero.”

The Medal presentation was hosted by TV and Radio presenter Naga Munchetty, and attended by BCA Patron The Rt Hon, Lord Dholakia.

Wayne told The Irish Post: “I highly encourage the Irish community here in the UK and Northern Ireland to go to the British Citizen Award website and make a nomination of any individual that they feel deserves this amazing recognition.

“It's free to make a nomination and I can tell you from first hand experience that receiving the BCA is a proud moment for any medallist. So get nominating and let's see more of the Irish community being recognised for what they selflessly do for others!”

 

