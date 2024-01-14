Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as Ireland braced for Arctic blast

MET ÉIREANN has issued a series of weather warnings as Ireland prepares for an Arctic blast over the coming days.

The meteorological service issued an advisory for the whole country warning that Arctic air will bring a series of winter hazards over the coming week.

The advisory, which began this morning and is in place until midday on Friday, has predicted severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and pavements, as well as sleet or snow.

In its national forecast for the week, Met Éireann also warned of temperatures dropping to -4 degrees on Monday and Tuesday night.

⚠️Yellow Warning Low Temps/Ice⚠️🥶 For All Country valid from 19:00 tonight Sunday 14/01/2024 until 11:00 Monday 15/01/2024 🥶Very cold overnight & early Monday morning with the danger of icy patches & freezing fog patches locally Stay updated⬇️

ℹ️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/r9NWUIyoTz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 14, 2024

Specific regions have also been placed on alert after two Status Yellow Low Temperature / Ice warnings were issued today.

The first, which is in place from 7pm until 11am tomorrow, covers Counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The second covers the provinces of Leinster and Munster as well as Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon.

Both warn of icy patches and freezing fog, with the former also predicted to experience sleet and snow.

A Status Yellow Snow / Ice warning has been issued for Co. Donegal covering the period between 8pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across Northern Ireland Monday 0300 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4US3PUV8h5 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a Status Yellow Snow / Ice warning to come into effect at 3am on Monday, with up to 5cm of snow expected in some areas.

Lasting until 9am on Tuesday, it has warned that roads and railways are likely to be affected.

Co. Antrim, Co. Derry and large areas of Co. Tyrone will be subject to an additional Status Yellow Snow warning for all of Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance that power cuts will occur while mobile phone coverage may be affected.

It added that there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, with snow-covered roads leading to stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.