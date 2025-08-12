Ireland prepares for an official heatwave as Europe swelters

EUROPE is in the grip of a relentless summer heatwave, with Ireland on the brink of declaring its first official heatwave of the year, while vast regions of the continent battle raging wildfires, evacuations and deadly temperatures.

In Northern Ireland, thermometers climbed to 25.2°C in County Fermanagh on Monday, kicking off what could become the region’s third heatwave this year.

According to the British Met Office, a heatwave is declared when temperatures reach 25°C or above for at least three consecutive days.

This marks a sharp departure from the seasonal average maximum of 18°C for August.

The Republic of Ireland is also facing high temperatures.

Met Éireann forecasts temperatures approaching 30°C in parts of the Midlands.

While no county has yet experienced the five consecutive days above 25°C required for an official heatwave declaration, forecasters believe that threshold is likely to be met this week.

Coastal areas, though slightly cooler, are still expected to reach the low 20s.

The rising heat has prompted health and safety warnings across Ireland.

The Irish Pharmacy Union has urged the public to wear sunscreen to reduce the risk of skin cancer, which remains the most common form of cancer in the country.

The Road Safety Authority is also warning drivers to stay alert, advising the use of sunglasses to combat sun glare, ensuring windscreen cleanliness, and staying hydrated while travelling.

According to the RSA, summer is statistically the most dangerous time on Irish roads, as drivers may drop their guard during seemingly perfect driving conditions.

The intensifying heat in Ireland comes as southern and central Europe face far more dangerous conditions.

In Spain, nearly 6,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires rage through multiple regions.

In the Madrid suburb of Tres Cantos, a man caught in a blaze died after suffering burns over 98% of his body, and high winds of over 70 km/h and dry storm conditions created what officials described as “explosive” fire behaviour.

In Tarifa, southern Spain, 2,000 more people fled their homes as firefighting aircraft and crews worked around the clock to contain blazes.

The Spanish government has declared a pre-emergency phase to coordinate emergency resources, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urging citizens to take the threat of wildfires seriously.

Portugal is also battling several large fires.

Morocco has sent firefighting aircraft to assist after two Portuguese planes malfunctioned.

In Italy, where Florence is forecast to hit 40°C, a four-year-old boy died of heatstroke after being left in a car in Sardinia.

The country has issued red alert warnings for seven major cities.

In Albania, over 30,000 hectares have been scorched since July, with over 20 arrests linked to deliberate arson.

Hundreds of firefighters and troops have brought most fires under control, but dozens still burn.

In Montenegro, fire crews narrowly saved homes outside the capital, while in Croatia, firefighters battled to protect communities near Split overnight.

Authorities continue to urge caution and preparedness as the summer heat shows no signs of easing.