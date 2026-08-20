Wexford father raffles family home for price of a meal

Steve Rooney hopes the unusual sale will bring his family together in Dublin while raising money for a children’s cancer charity

A CO. WEXFORD father is offering people the chance to win his family’s three-bedroom country cottage for around the price of a fast-food meal.

Steve Rooney, 43, has put the fully furnished property into an online raffle, with tickets costing €10.

The house, around 10km from Enniscorthy and about 15 minutes from the coast, sits on approximately half an acre and comes with a large garden and a mobile home.

The property is listed as being worth around €200,000, while the family says some €90,000 has been spent renovating it in recent years, including work on the kitchen, bathrooms and flooring.

Furniture and appliances are also included, among them a 60-inch television, American-style fridge-freezer, dishwasher, beds, garden furniture and lawnmower.

But behind the unusual property sale is a difficult period for Rooney and his family.

Rooney says he has suffered serious health problems as a result of ulcerative colitis and that his condition has left him unable to work.

His wife Clora works in Dublin during the week, while Rooney remains at their Wexford home caring for their four young daughters and managing his health problems.

The couple have now decided they want to move closer to Dublin so that the family can spend more time together.

Rooney has said the decision to leave the Wexford property has been a difficult one.

The raffle also has a charitable element, with Rooney saying five per cent of ticket sales will be donated to the Children and Young People's Cancer Association in Leicester.

The father-of-four said his own experiences of serious illness helped influence his choice of cause.

According to Rooney, the target is to sell 120,000 tickets at €10 each, with part of the proceeds intended to help the charity meet transport and fuel costs.

The family hopes the remainder will allow them to begin a new life closer to Dublin.

Rooney is also studying psychology from home and hopes eventually to use his qualification to work for himself and help others.

The family says the property could suit someone looking for a permanent home, holiday property or possible holiday let.

The raffle also has a charitable element, with Rooney saying five per cent of ticket sales will be donated to the Children and Young People's Cancer Association in Leicester.

Raffle closes: Friday, October 30, 2026 at 19:45 or when the last ticket is sold, whichever comes sooner — number of tickets is capped at 120,000

Ticket price is £9.00

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