Witness appeal after young man dies in Wexford collision

A YOUNG man has died following a collision in Co. Wexford.

The single vehicle incident happened on the R702 near Curraghgraigue in Enniscorthy at around 11.30am yesterday morning (May 18).

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R702 between 10.30am and 11.30am on Monday 18th May 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement today.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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