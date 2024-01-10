New York show announced celebrating late stars Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan

A SHOW celebrating the late Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor has been announced for New York.

Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall takes place shortly after St Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 20.

The show at the famous Manhattan venue honouring the performers will feature a range of acts, including American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys and The Frames frontman Glen Hansard.

David Gray, Cat Power and Bettye Lavette are among the other acts on the line-up.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was revealed that O'Connor — who passed away in July 2023 at the age of 56 — had died of natural causes.

The Dublin-born singer was found unresponsive at her London home and subsequently pronounced dead.

A statement this week from Southwark coroner's court said: "This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes.

"The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death."

Impact

Hundreds of people lined the streets when O'Connor's funeral cortege made its way through Bray, Co. Wicklow last August.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins, who attended the service, said at the time: "The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O'Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people."

O'Connor released 10 studio albums but is best remembered for her 1990 worldwide hit, Nothing Compares 2 U.

MacGowan passed away on November 30, 2023 at the age of 65.

The Pogues frontman died shortly after being discharged from hospital following a five-month stay.

He had been in failing health in the years before his death, having largely been confined to a wheelchair following a fall in 2015.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, he was diagnosed with the brain condition encephalitis after being admitted to hospital with shingles.

Stars including Hansard, Nick Cave and Johnny Depp attended the Kent-born singer's funeral in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary in December.

His sister Siobhan told mourners that 'Shane's veins ran with Irish blood and it was in Tipperary, our mother's childhood home, that Shane reunited with the land he loved, found his spiritual home'.

With The Pogues, MacGowan released the songs Rainy Night in Soho, Fairytale of New York and Fiesta, as well as the critically-acclaimed 1985 album, Rum, Sodomy & the Lash.

VIP packages for Sinéad & Shane are available now from City Winery, with general admission tickets on sale from January 22.

For more details, click here.