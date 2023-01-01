Shane MacGowan sends love to fans as he gives update following encephalitis diagnosis
Shane MacGowan updated fans on his condition (Image: Twitter / ShaneMacGowan)

SHANE MacGOWAN has given fans an update on his health in a New Year's message following his diagnosis for encephalitis.

The Pogues frontman, who turned 65 on Christmas Day, confirmed he was suffering with the rare condition in a video posted on Twitter.

MacGowan was hospitalised in early December, with his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, later revealing he had contracted shingles.

After the infection spread to his eye, Clarke told the Irish Independent that further tests revealed MacGowan was suffering from encephalitis, which sees the brain becoming inflamed.

In his New Year's Eve video message, MacGowan, wearing dark glasses, said he was struggling with the light but wished his supporters all the best for 2023.

"Hi friends, I'm sitting here suffering from encephalitis," said MacGowan.

"The light is killing me but I want to wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Christmas and many more, and all the luck in the world and all the love.

"Happy Christmas and Happy New Year, thank you, love Shane."

The Fairytale of New York singer captioned the video: "Have as much fun as you can when you can!"

Clarke recently revealed MacGowan had been discharged from hospital in time to spend the holidays at home in Dublin.

"Thank you everyone who has been messaging and blessings to everyone who has a loved one in hospital and who is in hospital themselves," she posted on Twitter on December 14.

According to the NHS, encephalitis can happen if an infection spreads to the brain.

It can be life threatening and can result in memory loss, seizures and persistent tiredness.

MacGowan, who was born in Kent to Irish parents, has been confined to a wheelchair since 2015 after breaking his pelvis.

