Woman arrested after man seriously injured in Dublin stabbing
A WOMAN has been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Dublin this morning.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am at Ormond Quay in the city.

Following an altercation between a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, the man sustained a number of stab wounds.

He left the scene and made his way to nearby Merchants Quay, where an ambulance was called.

The man has since been taken to St James's Hospital for treatment, with his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

"A female was arrested a short distance away," said a garda spokesperson.

"She is currently detained at a garda station in the North Central Division under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Investigations are ongoing."

