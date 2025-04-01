Caravan destroyed in suspected arson attack

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a caravan was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Co. Down.

The incident happened in the Creevyargon Road area of Ballynahinch on March 23.

In a statement released this week the PSNI confirmed the caravan was set alight at around 12.10am.

Officers attended and firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

“The caravan was completely burnt out as a result of the fire,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“No one was in the caravan at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries,” they added.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area or who may have witnessed suspicious activity during this time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 16 23/03/25,” they said.