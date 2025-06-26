Tests confirm protected bird found dead in Co. Down was ‘deliberately poisoned’
AN investigation has been launched after tests confirmed that a red kite which was found dead in Co. Down had been deliberately poisoned.

The bird, which is a legally protected bird of prey, was found dead in Loughbrickland at the end of December 2024.

It was found on land in the Tullymore Road area.

Testing has now confirmed that it died by “what is believed to be targeted poisoning” using the rodenticide chloralose and the insecticide bendiocarb, the PSNI has confirmed.

A red kite was found dead in Co. Down last December (Pic: M Ruddick)

“Red kites, along with all birds of prey, are protected in Northern Ireland under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985, as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment (NI) Act 2011,” Superintendent Johnston McDowell, the PSNI lead for Wildlife Crime and Animal Welfare, said.

“These birds were reintroduced to Northern Ireland in 2008 after being extinct here for centuries, and tragically this is not the first time we have had reports of this nature in this same area,” he added.

“Two ravens were also recently found dead having been poisoned using similar chemicals, and it saddens me that these incredible birds are being intentionally killed.”

The PSNI has urged anyone who finds a dead bird of prey to contact them.

“The poisons used in these most recent incidents are deadly not only to birds and wildlife, but also to humans and as such anyone who comes across the body of any of these birds shouldn’t touch them, but alert the authorities instead,” they added.

Anyone found guilty of persecution of protected birds of prey can face a custodial sentence and/or fines of up to £5k per offence.

