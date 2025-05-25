Woman in her 70s dies after collision involving bicycle and tractor in Co. Clare

A WOMAN in her 70s has died following a collision involving a bicycle and a tractor in Co. Clare.

The incident occurred at around 12.45pm on Saturday on the L3180 at Toonagh, Tulla.

Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"The cyclist, a woman aged her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. There were no other injuries reported at the time.

"The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Investigations are ongoing."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between noon and 1pm on Saturday are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.