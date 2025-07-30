Priest tells Maguiresbridge service that murders are 'more than any heart should bear'

MOURNERS at a church service for a mother and her two children who were murdered in Co. Fermanagh last week have been told that the deaths are 'more than any heart should bear'.

Fr Raymond Donnelly was speaking at a removal service at St Mary's Church in Maguiresbridge for 45-year-old Vanessa Whyte and her children James Rutledge, 14, and Sara Rutledge, 13.

All three died after being shot at their home in the town a week ago.

'Questions too deep for words'

Crowds lined the streets as the coffins of the three family members were brought to the church, with friends of the children forming guards of honour, dressed in school uniforms and club colours.

Addressing those gathered, Fr Donnelly said: "Today in a church filled with grief, there is a heaviness in the air, a silence within our hearts that speaks volumes.

"The tragedy we have endured has shaken this community and country to its core.

"We are left shocked, grieving, heartbroken, searching for meaning, grappling with questions too deep for words.

"The loss of Vanessa and her two beautiful children, James and Sara — lives taken in such an unspeakable way — is more than any heart should bear.

"A woman full of kindness and warmth, a friend to so many, and her children so young, so vibrant, so full of promise.

"Their laughter rang through school corridors, through playing fields, especially on the GAA pitch where they thrived with passion and joy — that zest for life, their infectious energy, their open smiles.

"Words fail us and when words fail, we turn to the word of God."

Support

Fr Donnelly added: "We wish we could understand why this has happened. These are the mysteries that shake our faith.

"Yet the Christian faith, our faith, does not pretend that pain doesn't exist — it meets us in our sorrow and walks with us through it."

The priest offered his support and prayers to the family of Ms Whyte, James and Sara.

He also encouraged friends of the children to speak to someone about their feelings since the tragedy.

"Grief is not something we carry alone, it's a journey we make together," he said.

Ian Ellis, Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, led a candle-lighting ceremony while hymns were sung.

Payers of the Faithful were then offered by members of the family and community, including representatives from Lisbellaw FC, St Patrick's Lisbellaw Hurling Club, Maguiresbridge St Mary's GFC and Maguiresbridge Primary School.

Following the service, the three family members were taken to Ms Whyte's native Barefield, Co. Clare, where they will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Investigation

Police were alerted to a shooting incident at the family home in Drummeer Road last Wednesday morning.

Two people were found dead at the scene and two were taken to hospital, one of whom passed away later that day.

The three deceased were subsequently named as Ms Whyte and her two children.

At the time, investigators said that a suspected triple murder and attempted suicide was one line of enquiry, although they did not anticipate making any arrests.

On Monday, police confirmed that the fourth person, identified as 43-year-old Ian Rutledge, had also passed away.

Police have continued to appeal for information and particularly want to hear from anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, the night before the murders.