Prayer service to be held in Co. Clare for mother and children who died in Co. Fermanagh shooting

A PRAYER service is due to be held this evening in Co. Clare for a woman and her two children who died in a shooting incident in Co. Fermanagh.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, her 13-year-old daughter Sara Rutledge and son James Rutledge, 14, died in the incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning.

A man, who is a member of the same household, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Ms Whyte was originally from Barefield in Co. Clare.

The prayer service is due to be held in the town at 7pm at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Local GAA club St Joseph's Doona-Barefield said that Ms Whyte's family had a long association with the club, adding: "Vanessa was also a very accomplished camogie player and represented the club as did her sisters."

'A devoted mother'

Ms Whyte was a veterinary surgeon and at the time of her death was working for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).

The department's Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, said her colleagues had been 'profoundly affected' by the news.

"Vanessa was a highly-respected member of the DAERA Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group, a devoted mother and an active member of her local community," said the former Tyrone footballer and manager.

"Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally and she was hugely admired by all those who came across her. The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us.

"The next few days, weeks and months will be difficult for all who knew her — especially her family.

"We are thinking of her family, friends and neighbours at this time and we ask that people give everyone the time and space to come to terms with their loss at this difficult time."