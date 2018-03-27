Woman permanently scarred after man 'randomly punched' her at Irish pub shares images of wounds in bid to identify attacker

A WOMAN who was left permanently scarred after a man punched her outside an Irish pub has shared pictures of her horrific injuries in a bid to help police catch him.

Amanda Comparetto, 23, was leaving MacDinton's Irish Pub in St Petersburg, Florida on January 21 when an unidentified man punched her at random and gave her "a concussion and permanent facial scarring".

The attack occurred outside the pub as Comparetto was waiting for an Uber with her friends.

After two months of police being unable to identify the attacker, Comparetto's Facebook post detailing the assault is now going viral.

More than 15,000 people have shared the veterenarian's appeal within the past two days.

In her plea for the public's help, Comparetto explained that she was attacked by a man wearing a red shirt as her group was leaving the bar after a bachelorette party.

She said the man grabbed one of her pals by the arm and said he was "taking her to be my wife".

When the 23-year-old stepped in to help, the man knocked her out with a punch to the face before she woke up on the ground covered in her blood.

"I woke up on the ground, I don't know how long I was unconscious for," Amanda wrote.

Comparetto added that she did not touch the man and did nothing to encourage the unjustified attack.

She was taken to hospital for a concussion and was left with a permanent scar under her left eye.

The only clue investigators have is a short video taken inside MacDinton's that night showing the man in the red shirt dancing.

The footage was handed over to St Petersburg Police, who say their investigation is ongoing.

Comparetto described her attacker as a Hispanic male, around 5'11" in height and in his late 20s to early 30s.

The owner of the pub has been cooperating with police but says there is no CCTV footage that shows the attack.

Pleading for help to put her attacker behind bars, Amanda said: "It makes me nervous to this day, what if he finds me, what if he wants to finish what he started.

"It will just give me peace of mind that he is, he can't hurt me and I can actually sleep at night knowing that he's not out there and he's not going to do this to another woman."