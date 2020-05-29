World's oldest man, Bob Weighton, passes away aged 112

THE WORLD'S oldest man has passed away aged 112.

Hampshire native Bob Weighton became the world's oldest living man in February after Japan's Chitetsu Watanabe died just days after claiming the Guinness World Record title.

When told of his achievement back in March, Mr Weighton famously said "I can't say I am pleased to hear that the previous holder has died but I am very pleased that I've been able to live so long and make so many friends".

At the time, Mr Weighton said the message he lived his life by was that "It is far better to make a friend out of a possible enemy than an enemy out of a possible friend".

Piers Morgan, who interviewed Mr Weighton in March, offered a tribute to the man after hearing the sad news, calling him a "wonderful, wise man" and "one of my all-time favourite guests".

Mr Weighton passed away peacefully in his home yesterday morning after a long battle with cancer, his family have confirmed in a statement.

They paid tribute to their father, grandfather and great-grandfather, saying "With great sadness, the Weighton family announces the death of our beloved Bob Weighton".

"A role model to us all, he lived his life interested in and engaged with all kinds of people from across the world.

"He had many, many friendships and read and talked politics, theology, ecology and more, right up until his death. He also cared greatly for the environment."

Mr Weighton had previously warned that the world should listen to teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg, proudly declaring himself "an eco-warrior".

The family continued to say that their beloved Bob had remained kind, witty, knowledgeable and full of conversation "until the very end".

The former school teacher and engineer leaves behind three children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

May he rest in peace.