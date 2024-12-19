XL Bully owners have two weeks to register dogs or face losing them

OWNERS of XL Bully dogs in Northern Ireland have less than two weeks to register them or face having them seized.

New restrictions on owning the dogs came into effect in the North this year.

The first of a raft of new legal guidelines related to the controversial breed of dog took effect in July, which made it a legal requirement for XL Bully dogs to be muzzled and on a lead when in a public place.

Selling, gifting, exchanging, or breeding from an XL Bully type dog has also been banned since the summer.

This month sees a further deadline fall in relation to the breed, with all existing XL bully dog owners required to register for an Exemption Certificate in order to be allowed to keep their pets.

The deadline to apply to their local council online for the certificate falls on New Year’s Eve.

“Time is running out to apply for an Exemption Certificate, there are less than two weeks left until the scheme closes on December 31, 2024,” Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said.

He added: “Over half of licensed XL Bully dog owners in Northern Ireland have already applied for exemption, with more applications coming in daily and I strongly urge those remaining owners to take action now.

“From 1 January 2025 it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an Exemption Certificate and owners risk losing their pet and facing court action.”

For XL Bully dogs to be eligible for exemption they must be microchipped, licenced and have third-party insurance.

The dogs must also be neutered as part of the exemption conditions, but this can be completed after owners have made an application.