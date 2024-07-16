‘Public safety is priority’: Ireland announces ban on XL Bully dogs

A BAN on owning XL Bully dogs will take effect in Ireland as of early next year.

Further restrictions on the breeding and sale of the controversial dogs will come into effect later this year, with existing owners required to hold a certificate of exemption in order to keep them.

The move has been announced by Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, who says the decision has made with the public’s safety in mind.

“I am bringing in regulations to ban the breeding, sale, rehoming and import of XL Bully dogs from 1st October 2024,” Minister Humphries said this week.

“These new regulations will ensure that, from October, nobody in the State can take ownership of these dangerous dogs and that it will be illegal to breed, sell, import, rehome, exchange, gift or abandon XL Bully dogs.

“Secondly, I will be bringing in a system of certification for existing owners of XL Bully dogs. Over the period 1st October 2024 to 1st February 2025 all existing XL Bully owners will have to apply for a Certificate of Exemption.”

From February 1st 2025, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully in Ireland without a ‘Certificate of Exemption’.

The ban has been announced “in the interest of public safety following a number of recent horrific attacks by XL Bullies, which included the death of a young woman, Nicole Morey, in Limerick’ a Department of Rural and Community Development spokesperson said.

Ireland’s new regulations follow similar restrictions recently announced in Northern Ireland and the UK.

“I know a lot of people will not agree with this decision,” Ms Humphreys added.

“I’m a dog owner myself and I know people love their dogs.

“We must be mindful however that no dog’s life is worth more than human life. “Ultimately that is what guided me in making this decision.”

She added: “The XL Bully was responsible for the horrific attack on Alejandro Mizsan in Wexford last year and it was also the breed which killed a young woman in Limerick recently.

“If we do not take action now the number of these dogs in the country will grow and my fear is that these attacks will become more frequent.

“It is my strong view that Ireland should not be out of step with neighbouring jurisdictions in Northern Ireland and the UK on this matter.”

Certificates of exemption will only be issued to XL Bully owners in Ireland who adhere to strict criteria - including a requirement for licensing, microchipping and neutering.

“After February 1, 2025, any owner not compliant with the new regulations will have their dog seized and euthanized,” the Department confirmed.