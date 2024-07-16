‘Public safety is priority’: Ireland announces ban on XL Bully dogs
News

‘Public safety is priority’: Ireland announces ban on XL Bully dogs

A BAN on owning XL Bully dogs will take effect in Ireland as of early next year.

Further restrictions on the breeding and sale of the controversial dogs will come into effect later this year, with existing owners required to hold a certificate of exemption in order to keep them.

The move has been announced by Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, who says the decision has made with the public’s safety in mind.

“I am bringing in regulations to ban the breeding, sale, rehoming and import of XL Bully dogs from 1st October 2024,” Minister Humphries said this week.

“These new regulations will ensure that, from October, nobody in the State can take ownership of these dangerous dogs and that it will be illegal to breed, sell, import, rehome, exchange, gift or abandon XL Bully dogs.

“Secondly, I will be bringing in a system of certification for existing owners of XL Bully dogs. Over the period 1st October 2024 to 1st February 2025 all existing XL Bully owners will have to apply for a Certificate of Exemption.”

A ban on XL Bully dogs has been announced in Ireland

From February 1st 2025, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully in Ireland without a ‘Certificate of Exemption’.

The ban has been announced “in the interest of public safety following a number of recent horrific attacks by XL Bullies, which included the death of a young woman, Nicole Morey, in Limerick’ a Department of Rural and Community Development spokesperson said.

Ireland’s new regulations follow similar restrictions recently announced in Northern Ireland and the UK.

“I know a lot of people will not agree with this decision,” Ms Humphreys added.

“I’m a dog owner myself and I know people love their dogs.

“We must be mindful however that no dog’s life is worth more than human life. “Ultimately that is what guided me in making this decision.”

She added: “The XL Bully was responsible for the horrific attack on Alejandro Mizsan in Wexford last year and it was also the breed which killed a young woman in Limerick recently.

“If we do not take action now the number of these dogs in the country will grow and my fear is that these attacks will become more frequent.

“It is my strong view that Ireland should not be out of step with neighbouring jurisdictions in Northern Ireland and the UK on this matter.”

Certificates of exemption will only be issued to XL Bully owners in Ireland who adhere to strict criteria - including a requirement for licensing, microchipping and neutering.

“After February 1, 2025, any owner not compliant with the new regulations will have their dog seized and euthanized,” the Department confirmed.

See More: Ireland, XL Bully

Related

President Zelensky thanks Ireland for ‘commitment’ to bringing children abducted by Russia home
News 3 hours ago

President Zelensky thanks Ireland for ‘commitment’ to bringing children abducted by Russia home

By: Fiona Audley

Country music legend Shania Twain presented with bespoke guitar which reveals her Irish roots
News 4 days ago

Country music legend Shania Twain presented with bespoke guitar which reveals her Irish roots

By: Fiona Audley

Funding of €1.2m announced to promote Irish arts around the globe
News 5 days ago

Funding of €1.2m announced to promote Irish arts around the globe

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

'She lit up our hearts and lives': Tributes paid to girl, 13, who died after collapsing during soccer match in Co. Louth
News 1 day ago

'She lit up our hearts and lives': Tributes paid to girl, 13, who died after collapsing during soccer match in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspicious object sparks security alert in West Belfast
News 1 day ago

Suspicious object sparks security alert in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home
News 2 days ago

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sustains head injuries in Belfast city centre brawl
News 2 days ago

Man sustains head injuries in Belfast city centre brawl

By: Gerard Donaghy

Museum appeals for information to solve mystery of Bronze Age axe heads
News 2 days ago

Museum appeals for information to solve mystery of Bronze Age axe heads

By: Gerard Donaghy