Young Irish magician 'felt brilliant' after placing third in Britain’s Got Talent final

TEENAGE magician Cillian O’Connor scooped third place in the Britain’s Got Talent final.

The 14-year-old Co. Meath native, said he “felt brilliant” about his result, after wowing judges and the audience with his impressive magic routines - which included making the ITV show’s co-host Ant McPartlin disappear into a cloud of confetti.

O’Connor, who has autism, secured a place in the final after winning the live semi-final on Friday, June 2.

On Sunday, June 4 he left the judges in awe of his talents once again, but it was solely down to the public to decide the winner of the annual talent competition.

Ultimately O'Connor came third, with teenage dancer Lillianna Clifton from Liverpool in second place and Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn crowned the winner on the night.

Speaking after the results were announced, O’Connor said: "I feel brilliant because that's third place out of hundreds of thousands who have auditioned this year.

“That's a huge achievement for me.”

Winner Venn walked away with the £250,000 prize and will also perform at Britain's Royal Variety Performance.