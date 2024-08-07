Youth injured in hate crime as shop in West Belfast attacked

POLICE are treating an assault on a youth in West Belfast last night as a hate crime.

The incident occurred after a shop on the Falls Road, believed to be owned by a migrant family, was attacked by a group of young people.

Local politicians have condemned the attack while also praising members of the community for coming to the aid of the shop owners.

The PSNI said that at around 6.10pm, it responded to a report of a large group of young people throwing eggs at a shop.

"During the incident, a young boy had been assaulted by up to 10 youths," added the statement.

"He sustained a minor facial injury in this assault which is being treated as a hate crime."

'Unwarranted and disgraceful'

The business targeted is believed to be the Middle East Market.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly was among those to condemn the attack and praise the response of the community.

In a statement, he claimed staff were attacked after youths attempted to steal from the shop.

"The attack on a local shopkeeper on the Falls Road tonight was completely unwarranted and disgraceful," he said.

"Youths attempted to steal items from the shop and when challenged, workers in the store were subsequently attacked.

"This has been reported to police and they are now investigating. If anyone has information on the attack they should bring it to the PSNI.

"Myself along with other Sinn Féin and community activists are currently here now and have spoke with the workers and we will continue to have a presence on the ground and keep in touch with the owner."

Incredible show of community solidarity from the people of the Falls Road tonight after a group of young people attacked a shop owned by a migrant family. A strong message sent that we won't tolerate this behaviour. I have met with police and they are currently acting upon… pic.twitter.com/NncRYCxCab — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) August 6, 2024

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA from West Belfast, also praised locals who came to the aid of the shop's owners.

"Well done to the people of West Belfast for coming to the defence of a migrant-owned business on the Falls Rd this evening," he posted on Twitter/X.

"Tonight's attack was awful but is representative of a minority. I commend the immediate response of the community, including PBP activists."

'Community solidarity'

His words were echoed by Sinn Féin counterpart Deirdre Hargey, who said 'unity not division' was needed in the wake of recent disorder.

"Local Sinn Féin reps, community activists and residents responded immediately and condemned these actions," she posted on Twitter/X.

"They offered support to the shop workers and continue to have a presence on the ground.

"This is what proactive leadership looks like. Unity not division."

Meanwhile SDLP councillor Paul Doherty posted: "Incredible show of community solidarity from the people of the Falls Road tonight after a group of young people attacked a shop owned by a migrant family.

"A strong message sent that we won't tolerate this behaviour.

"I have met with police and they are currently acting upon information provided to them regarding those involved."

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1284 of August 6.