Irish shopping centre goes on the market for €86 million

A shopping centre in Cork has been put up for sale for €86 million.

Wilton shopping centre, located just outside Cork city, has been put up for sale just a year before the 40th anniversary of its opening.

The 11,277 square meter retail space is situated across the road from Cork University Hospital, with both University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology also nearby.

Opened in 1979, it now boasts a large Penneys store as well as Tesco, Boots, Easons, New Look and Lifestyle Sports.

The Tesco is the only unit that is not part of the sale.

According to agents for the property, Savills, Wilton shopping centre has a footfall of more than 5.5 million per annum combined with a yearly net operating income of €5.54 million.

The agents also said that there was a possibility to expand the retail centre’s northern section, that would include a 14-screen cinema, a public plaza, further retail and office space, and a multi-level carpark.