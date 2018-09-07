Irish shopping centre goes on the market for €86 million
PROPERTY

Irish shopping centre goes on the market for €86 million

(Picture: Google Maps)

A shopping centre in Cork has been put up for sale for €86 million.

Wilton shopping centre, located just outside Cork city, has been put up for sale just a year before the 40th anniversary of its opening.

The 11,277 square meter retail space is situated across the road from Cork University Hospital, with both University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology also nearby.

Opened in 1979, it now boasts a large Penneys store as well as Tesco, Boots, Easons, New Look and Lifestyle Sports.

Advertisement

The Tesco is the only unit that is not part of the sale.

According to agents for the property, Savills, Wilton shopping centre has a footfall of more than 5.5 million per annum combined with a yearly net operating income of €5.54 million.

The agents also said that there was a possibility to expand the retail centre’s northern section, that would include a 14-screen cinema, a public plaza, further retail and office space, and a multi-level carpark.

See More: Cork, Ireland, Property, Wilton, Wilton Shopping Centre

Related

Contents of historic Lotabeg House in Cork to be sold at auction
Life & Style 2 years ago

Contents of historic Lotabeg House in Cork to be sold at auction

By: Irish Post

Impressive Victorian house in Cork provides best of both worlds
PROPERTY 3 years ago

Impressive Victorian house in Cork provides best of both worlds

By: James Mulhall

Tranquil Cork retreat nestled on the edge of the city
PROPERTY 4 years ago

Tranquil Cork retreat nestled on the edge of the city

By: Irish Post

Latest

People have been sharing their favourite amusing Irish insults online
News 1 hour ago

People have been sharing their favourite amusing Irish insults online

By: Jack Beresford

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
News 3 hours ago

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club

By: Ryan Price

The 11 most haunted pubs in Dublin
News 3 hours ago

The 11 most haunted pubs in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley admits she didn't understand politics in the North and was 'slightly scared' of the place before becoming minister
News 4 hours ago

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley admits she didn't understand politics in the North and was 'slightly scared' of the place before becoming minister

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man fighting for his life after being struck by car in Dublin city centre
News 6 hours ago

Man fighting for his life after being struck by car in Dublin city centre

By: Ryan Price