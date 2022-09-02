A referee strike in Roscommon may take place this weekend after the assault during a minor match this week

GAA GAMES IN Roscommon may not go ahead this weekend due a referee strike.

This comes after the assault of a referee during a minor championship match in the county this week.

The incident happened in the second half of the underage game in Ballyforan.

According to RTE, the referee received medical attention at the time after the assault

The CCC (Competitions Control Committee) of the Roscommon County board said an investigation of the incident will happen. They also wished the referee a speedy recovery

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening," read a statement.

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

All of this weekend’s Roscommon Football Championship games are set to be postponed after referees in the county opted to go on strike until Sunday midnight following the incident midweek. — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) September 2, 2022

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident"

Now it has been reported that referees in the county will not offering their services this weekend, after a meeting of referees and county board officials took place

This will mean that, that the final round of games in the senior, intermediate and Junior A football championship were set to be called off.

However, according to The Independent a note to clubs from the county board executive explained that they were making "every effort" to avoid the cancellation.

If it goes ahead, the referee's ‘strike’ will end at midnight on Sunday.