Former All-Ireland captain Seán Doherty has died

FORMER captain Seán Doherty, who famously led Dublin to a breakthrough All-Ireland Senior Football Championship win in 1974, has died at the age of 78.

Born in Wicklow in 1946, Doherty moved to south Dublin as a child, where he built his club career with Ballyboden Wanderers, later joining Ballyboden St. Enda’s and also playing a player-manager role with St. Anne’s.

He helped the Wanderers secure a Dublin Junior Football Championship title in 1968, but his biggest impact came in the blue of Dublin.

Doherty rose to national prominence as captain of the Dublin team that ended an 11-year wait for Sam Maguire in 1974.

That year’s All-Ireland final saw Dublin overcome Galway with a commanding 0-14 to 1-06 win at Croke Park.

His leadership and consistently strong defence earned him an All-Star award that season.

Known as “The Doc,” Doherty was a traditional, no-nonsense fullback—strong in the air and tough in the tackle.

He played in five consecutive All-Ireland finals from 1974 to 1978 and collected three All-Ireland medals (1974, 1976, 1977) and six Leinster titles over the course of his inter-county career.

He was also part of the panel for a sixth final in 1979 before retiring from championship football.

One of his most defining moments came in the dramatic 1977 semi-final against Kerry, when his high fielding from a long free helped initiate the decisive move that led to Bernard Brogan’s famous late goal.

Doherty's career experienced both highs and lows.

In the 1975 final, a heavy challenge on Kerry’s Mickey Ned O’Sullivan resulted in the opposing captain being taken off injured.

The two later reconciled and chose not to dwell on the incident, instead celebrating their shared history during later reunions.

After his playing days, Doherty stayed closely tied to Dublin football.

In 1985, he joined former teammates Brian Mullins and Robbie Kelleher as part of a three-man managerial team following Kevin Heffernan’s departure.

Though that stint was short-lived, he continued as a selector under manager Gerry McCaul, playing a role in Dublin’s 1987 National League triumph and their 1989 Leinster championship win.

Outside of sport, Doherty initially worked as a plumber before becoming a publican in Rathfarnham.

In retirement, he returned to his native Glenealy in County Wicklow.

Doherty is the fourth member of Dublin’s iconic 1974 team to pass away, following Anton O’Toole, Brian Mullins, and, more recently, Paddy Cullen.

Dublin County Board Chairman Ken O’Sullivan said in a public statement:

“Séan Doherty was a classy fullback and a giant of a man at the heart of the Dublin’s full back line in the late 60s and the 1970s.

“An absolute gentleman. May he rest in peace.”