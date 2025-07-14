Donegal crushes Meath in All-Ireland semi-final

DONEGAL stormed into the All-Ireland final after a total dismantling of Meath at Croke Park, setting up a high-stakes final with Kerry on July 27th.

In what was billed as a test of Donegal’s experience against Meath’s momentum, Jim McGuinness’s side proved too strong, pulling away in the second half to end Meath’s remarkable run.

Meath entered the semi-final as the story of the season, having taken down Dublin, Kerry, and Galway in succession.

Dublin was beaten outside Croke Park, while Kerry fielded an under-strength side.

Meath’s victory over Galway in the quarter-final showed grit, but Donegal presented a very different challenge.

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney had called Meath’s season “brilliant” but warned that Donegal’s big-game experience, along with McGuinness’s influence and the return of Michael Murphy (no relation), could be decisive.

That prediction proved accurate.

Donegal absorbed early pressure, restricted Meath’s long-range efforts, and controlled the tempo with their now-familiar mix of zonal defence and patient attacking transitions.

McGuinness credited tactical adjustments and the value of the two-week break leading up to the game as key factors in the win.

“We got the job done early,” he said, pointing to Donegal’s ability to shut down Meath’s scoring threats and dictate the pace.

Throughout the championship, Donegal has been methodical and consistent.

Their ability to adapt mid-game and keep the scoreboard ticking has drawn comparisons to Jim Gavin’s Dublin.

Their semi-final win marks their fifth in six years, but this time, the momentum feels different.

With McGuinness back and a title in sight, Donegal appears to be peaking at just the right moment.

They’ll face a Kerry side that also arrives in the final with serious momentum.

After an explosive quarter-final against Armagh, Kerry followed up with a decisive win over Tyrone.

What makes this upcoming All-Ireland final so exciting is the contrast of each side.

Donegal’s disciplined approach will face off against Kerry’s confrontational style.

For McGuinness and Donegal, a second title would mark a major return.

For Kerry, it could be the crowning moment of their current era.