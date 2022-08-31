IT HAS BEEN confirmed by the IRFU today that Simon Easterby will take charge of an 'Emerging Ireland' squad for a three-match South African tour this autumn.

Ireland will take a 35-man squad to South Africa to play the Griquas and Pumas, and the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein

According to the IRFU, the squad will consist of players that have performed admirably for the Ireland Under-20 side in recent years.

On the tour Easterby will be joined by other Ireland coaches Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty.

"The growth we witnessed in the less experienced players in New Zealand over the four weeks was incredible to see," said Easterby on the IRFU website,

"The two Māori fixtures were invaluable in broadening our talent pool ahead of RWC2023 and the coaching group see this as another opportunity to increase the depth of talent available to the national squad ahead of the World Cup in France and beyond."

Emerging Ireland squad lead by Simon Easterby will play 3 fixtures in Bloemfontein in #ToyotaChallenge more here: https://t.co/gqwVPAVWfD pic.twitter.com/fwMtOCPm2M — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 31, 2022

Ireland's first game will be against the Griquas on 30 September. They will then play the Pumas on October 5th, and the Cheetahs October 9

David Nucifora, the IRFU’s performance director, said: "This opportunity presented itself quite late but the drawn Series against the Māori All Blacks in July highlighted the value of exposing less experienced players to the rigours of an international set-up and the benefit that can be garnered from a challenging touring environment and exposure to the national coaching group.

"This tournament will provide a significant development opportunity for a group of talented young players."

Toyota Challenge 2022 (kick-offs Irish time)

Friday, 30 September: Windhoek Draught Griquas v Emerging Ireland, 12.45pm

Wednesday, 5 October: Airlink Pumas v Emerging Ireland, 4pm

Sunday, 9 October: Toyota Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland, 12pm

All games to be played at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein