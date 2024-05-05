Arrest after teenage girl dies in collision in Co. Wicklow

A TEENAGE girl has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Wicklow.

The girl was a passenger in the car when the collision occurred shortly before 5am on Sunday at Slaney Park in Baltinglass.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a male teenager, has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in Wicklow under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Slaney Park area between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.