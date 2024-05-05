Arrest after teenage girl dies in collision in Co. Wicklow
News

Arrest after teenage girl dies in collision in Co. Wicklow

A TEENAGE girl has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Wicklow.

The girl was a passenger in the car when the collision occurred shortly before 5am on Sunday at Slaney Park in Baltinglass.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a male teenager, has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in Wicklow under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Slaney Park area between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

See More: Wicklow

Related

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly adopt resolution calling for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza
News 2 weeks ago

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly adopt resolution calling for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí launch appeal to find owner of urn with 'Dad' inscription
News 1 month ago

Gardaí launch appeal to find owner of urn with 'Dad' inscription

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over alleged kidnapping of woman in Wicklow
News 1 month ago

Man arrested over alleged kidnapping of woman in Wicklow

By: Irish Post

Latest

Pensioner assaulted during attempted hijacking in Co. Down
News 8 hours ago

Pensioner assaulted during attempted hijacking in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish cuckoo returns to Ireland after ‘epic journey’ which saw it spend winter in Africa
News 2 days ago

Irish cuckoo returns to Ireland after ‘epic journey’ which saw it spend winter in Africa

By: Fiona Audley

Two Irish authors make longlist for prestigious crime writers’ prize
News 3 days ago

Two Irish authors make longlist for prestigious crime writers’ prize

By: Fiona Audley

Tánaiste wishes Irish soldiers about to deploy for Lebanon a ‘safe and successful’ mission
News 3 days ago

Tánaiste wishes Irish soldiers about to deploy for Lebanon a ‘safe and successful’ mission

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic young man who died in quad bike collision
News 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements confirmed for tragic young man who died in quad bike collision

By: Fiona Audley