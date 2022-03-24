Bellator returns to Ireland on the 23rd of September, Peter Queally and Sinead Kavanagh to star

SINEAD KAVANAGH may get her chance at a rematch with UFC superstar Cris Cyborg this year when Bellator returns to the 3Arena on the 23rd of September.

The UFC event will be held in Dublin for the third time in less than a year.

The last event held in Dublin was on the 25nd of February, where Kavanagh beat Leah McCourt in Dublin at Bellator 275.

The fight was dubbed as "the biggest all-Irish women's MMA fight in history".



𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝑴𝑴𝑨 𝑹𝒆𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝑫𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒏 🇮🇪@sineadkavanagh0 and @peterqueally will be featured in Bellator's @3ArenaDublin return on Friday, September 2️⃣3️⃣rd!



Tickets are on sale Friday, March 2️⃣5️⃣th, with an Exclusive Pre-sale on Thursday.#BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/Nmx3RV6Sa6 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 22, 2022



Speaking after the fight Kavanagh (35) said,

"I couldn't even stand up and punch so I had to go into a dogfight. I told you I had a good ground game," said Kavanagh.

"I thought this is it, bad luck, I thought I was finished and couldn't go on but I ground my teeth and took it.

"A pure Irish heart, a fighting heart, that's what I have."

The Inchicore fighter is trained by John Kavanagh, who is famed for his work with Conor McGregor and has asked for another chance at Cyborg.

Cyborg knocked out Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event back in November 2021 in Florida

Another well known face on the card will be Waterford native Peter Queally.

Lightweight contender Queally was forced to withdraw from that card with a rib injury, but will have the chance to get back to winning ways at home in September.

Queally, who beat current Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull last May before being knocked out by the Brazilian at the 3Arena in November, expects to fight a higher-ranked opponent.

Opponents for both fighters will be announced at a later date,

Tickets forBellator Dublingo on sale Friday, March 25, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.ie

and Bellator.com