Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes that their performances in Europe will give them belief going forward

CELTIC TALISMAN Callum McGregor believes that Celtic's strong displays in Europe will give them added motivation in their Champions' League group.

The Scottish side drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday but were the better side for large parts of the game.

An early goal by Reo Hatate was cancelled out by Shakhtar superstar Mykhaylo Mudryk, but McGregor believes that the strong performance can be a catalyst to kick on in the group

"That will give us another bit to believe we can get something in the group," McGregor said.

"To come and play so well here, the only 15-minute spell before half-time we had to dig in and be resilient and get through that period in the game.

"But I thought second half we were really good and created four or five big chances.

"The next stage for the group is to put one of those away and win the game but this gives us belief and hopefully that will be there in the games to come."



In other news Rangers fans sang 'God save the Queen' before their Champions League game against Napoli.

It has been reported that UEFA could take action against the Glasgow side after being instructed by the governing body not to do so before the game.

A tweet from the Rangers Twitter account read" Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured this evening at Ibrox with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the Nation Anthem. If you are attending tonight’s match, we encourage all supporters to be in their seat for 19:50."

A vast silhouette of the Queen amid the colours of the Union Jack could be also seen behind one of the goals before the game kicked off.

In contrast Celtic fans unveiled a banner F*** the Crown" while another one said "Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan", a nod to the man who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

The images were caught on television.

Broadcasters BT Sport had to apologise after inadvertently showing the offensive anti-monarchy banner.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said that the club would mark the occasion in their own way. He said: “I will abide by whatever regulations there are. I’m not the keeper of people’s obligations.

"We live in a society where people can express their own values in any way they want. I will be doing it my way and my club will do it our way, and everyone else can do what they like.”

Both Scottish sides have one game left until the international break.

Celtic's next game is against St. Mirren this Sunday, while Rangers play Dundee United on Saturday.