Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes that their performances in Europe will give them belief going forward
Sport

Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes that their performances in Europe will give them belief going forward

WARSAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Callum McGregor of Celtic runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic FC at The Marshall Jozef Pilsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw on September 14, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

CELTIC TALISMAN Callum McGregor believes that Celtic's strong displays in Europe will give them added motivation in their Champions' League group.  

The Scottish side drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday but were the better side for large parts of the game.  

An early goal by Reo Hatate was cancelled out by Shakhtar superstar Mykhaylo Mudryk, but McGregor believes that the strong performance can be a catalyst to kick on in the group  

"That will give us another bit to believe we can get something in the group," McGregor said.  

"To come and play so well here, the only 15-minute spell before half-time we had to dig in and be resilient and get through that period in the game.  

"But I thought second half we were really good and created four or five big chances.  

"The next stage for the group is to put one of those away and win the game but this gives us belief and hopefully that will be there in the games to come."  



 

In other news Rangers fans sang 'God save the Queen' before their Champions League game against Napoli.  

It has been reported that UEFA could take action against the Glasgow side after being instructed by the governing body not to do so before the game.  

A tweet from the Rangers Twitter account read" Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured this evening at Ibrox with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the Nation Anthem. If you are attending tonight’s match, we encourage all supporters to be in their seat for 19:50."  

A vast silhouette of the Queen amid the colours of the Union Jack could be also seen behind one of the goals before the game kicked off.  

In contrast Celtic fans unveiled a banner F*** the Crown" while another one said "Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan", a nod to the man who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.  

The images were caught on television. 

Broadcasters BT Sport had to apologise after inadvertently showing the offensive anti-monarchy banner.  

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said that the club would mark the occasion in their own way. He said: “I will abide by whatever regulations there are. I’m not the keeper of people’s obligations.  

"We live in a society where people can express their own values in any way they want. I will be doing it my way and my club will do it our way, and everyone else can do what they like.”  

Both Scottish sides have one game left until the international break.  

Celtic's next game is against St. Mirren this Sunday, while Rangers play Dundee United on Saturday.   



 

See More: Celtic, Champions League, Rangers

Related

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has issued a classy message to his players ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid
Sport 1 week ago

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has issued a classy message to his players ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic boss says 'outstanding' Abada will only get better following 4-0 derby win over Rangers
Sport 1 week ago

Celtic boss says 'outstanding' Abada will only get better following 4-0 derby win over Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Celtic v Rangers preview and details
Sport 1 week ago

Celtic v Rangers preview and details

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Ian Baraclough has selected his Northern Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece
Sport 26 minutes ago

Ian Baraclough has selected his Northern Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cabaret time at Grim's Dyke
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Cabaret time at Grim's Dyke

By: admin

800 reported sightings of 'fireball' across UK and Irish skies
News 2 hours ago

800 reported sightings of 'fireball' across UK and Irish skies

By: Connell McHugh

Shamrock Rovers vs Gent: TV station, date, venue, time, manager quotes, and everything elsefor tonight's game
Sport 3 hours ago

Shamrock Rovers vs Gent: TV station, date, venue, time, manager quotes, and everything elsefor tonight's game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rory Mcllroy has said the possibility of losing to a LIV golfer at the BMW PGA Championship last week was a 'grim prospect'
Sport 19 hours ago

Rory Mcllroy has said the possibility of losing to a LIV golfer at the BMW PGA Championship last week was a 'grim prospect'

By: Conor O'Donoghue