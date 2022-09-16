Celtic have been charged by UEFA over anti-monarchy banner from the Champions League, they await the results
Celtic have been charged by UEFA over anti-monarchy banner from the Champions League, they await the results

WARSAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Team of Celtic Glasgow seen prior to the Champions League anthem prior to the UEFA Champions League group F match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic FC at The Marshall Jozef Pilsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw on September 14, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

CELTIC HAVE BEEN charged by UEFA for their banner that mocked the Queen during the 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw in the Champions League this week. 

Celtic fans unveiled the offensive banner mocking the late Monarch. There was also another reference to Michael Fagan, the man who managed to sneak into the Queen's bedroom in 1982.  

The club are awaiting UEFA disciplinary proceedings. 

A UEFA statement read: "Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk played on September 14 in Warsaw. 



 

"The UEFA disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course." 

In other news Rangers, who were asked not to sing the national anthem by UEFA during the week will not be charged by the governing body .

Rangers fans sang 'God save the queen" before the game despite the orders beforehand not to so.

"This incident is not the subject of any UEFA disciplinary proceedings," a spokesperson said. 

