Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants supporters to respect the minutes applause for the Queen on Sunday

CELTIC'S ANGE POSTECOGLOU has pleaded with supporters to respect a minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II before Sunday's game against St Mirren.

Rangers love and affiliation for the Royal family and England is well known, while Celtic's disdain for it is also well known.

Clubs across Scotland have been given the option of how to pay respects this weekend.

Fears have emerged that supporters won't take too kindly to the gesture

In a joint statement with the Scottish Professional Football League on Monday, the SFA said: "This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of national mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands."

Postecoglou has also sent a message to supporters ahead of the game on Sunday.

"I have the same message to our fans that we always have. As I said before the game (against Shakhtar), we will abide by the protocols. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night.



"I think there's a minute's applause, we will abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same."

This comes days after Celtic fans unveiled an offensive banner mocking the late Monarch before the Champions League game draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

There was also a reference to Michael Fagan, the man who maneged to sneak into the Queen's bedroom in 1982.

The club are awaiting UEFA disciplinary proceedings

A UEFA statement read: "Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk played on September 14 in Warsaw.

"The UEFA disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course."

Postecoglou was asked about the reaction from other teams and added: "I'm not going to speak on behalf of anyone else's supporters. I will look after our own club and our own supporters.

"Like I said, we will do whatever is required, as we have so far, I think in a fairly respectful way as a football club."

Celtic play St Mirren at 12pm Sunday.