Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has issued a classy message to his players ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid

CELTIC'S ANGLE POSTECOGLOU HAS SAID that he is glad that Celtic fans are 'buzzing' ahead of their huge game against European Champions Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Celtic have been transformed under the Australian after losing the title to Rangers in 2020. Celtic are now the most attractive footballing side in Scotland as a result of the 57-year-old's work

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup in Postecoglou's debut season. He also won the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year, and the SFWA Manager of the Year.

The electric form hasn't dipped this year. Celtic are six points clear of Rangers in the league. Last weekend Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 in Celtic Park, which has raised expectations in Glasgow ahead of their game against Madrid tonight.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday Postecoglou was asked about the expectation at the club. One reporter asked if he was okay with the hype around the club, or did he feel that expectation need to be tempered a little bit.



Ange Postecoglou was asked before Celtic's big Champions League game with Real Madrid if he should be lowering the supporters' expectations.



As always, he gave the perfect answer.



The Celtic boss said: "So you want me to burst people's bubbles, do you? You want me to bring a downer to this whole experience?

'No, I'm glad our supporters are buzzing about it, I've got no problem with that, I think that's what we love about the game, you know.

'Yeah, of course, my job is to stay even-tempered through it, right. In terms of my expectations and what I'm sort of communicating to the players for us as a group as what we need to do to keep progressing, that's a different story.

'I want our supporters dreaming of big games and big wins and winning things. I mean, that's the role of us as a football club.

'I'm sure they get enough of their bubble burst in their normal lives on a daily basis.

'It doesn't need me top bring them down and tell them, look, don't come here too excited tomorrow because it might not go well.

'I don't think that's my role. My role is to make sure they come bouncing in and hopefully we send them bouncing out.'

Fans took to Twitter to praise the Celtic manager for his classy response and allowing Celtic fans to believe an upset could happen tonight

"What an answer that is. Refreshing to see a manager at the top level acknowledging that the game is for dreamers. If you can’t get excited about Real Madrid at home under the lights with 50k screaming the place down, then football is not for you."

"Ange is just ridiculous. He never gets it wrong. Answers all these questions brilliantly on the spur of the moment, and you’d struggle to write a better answer for him if you sat for hours. Couldn’t be more impressive."

"He will be in the premier league within 2 years. His coaching is some of the best I’ve seen, and he comes across as a brilliant person who can connect everyone at the club and players will die for."

Celtic's game against Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm tonight.

