Danny Cowley said that Gavin Bazunu's omisson from the League One team of the season was 'ridiculous'

GAVIN BAZUNU has been omitted from the League One team of the season and his manager Danny Cowley has branded it as "one of the most ridiculous decisions ever".

Bazunu has shone for Pompey and Ireland this season, keeping 17 clean sheets in 42 appearances.

The Manchester City loanee has also become Ireland's starting keeper for their previous internationals.

The former Shamrock Rovers man lost out to Plymouth Argyle's Michael Cooper.

It has left Portsmouth boss Cowley with a lot to say on the matter. He didn't hold back.

Danny Cowley admitted surprise at keeper Gavin Bazunu's absence from the EFL League One team of the season.

"I don't know who makes those decisions. How?" he said.

"Just tell me how he didn't get in the team? Whoever picks it, I don't know, it is one of the most ridiculous decisions ever."

Back in March Cowley said that the Bazunu was the best he's ever worked with.

“He hasn’t [had to make saves that often this season], he added back in March.

“You look at the stats, he hasn’t but he did today and he made some good ones.

“He’s a top goalkeeper. He’s the best I’ve ever worked with.”

The decision not to include the Ireland showstopper hasn't gone down well with fans.

One fan said: "How can Bazunu be nominated for YPOTY and Cooper isn’t (even though he’s eligible) and then they decide to put Copper in the Team of the season over him ??".

Another said: "That's actually ridiculous. He had around 20 clean sheets and Portsmouth would have been flirting with relegation without him. As it is, they narrowly missed out on the playoff".

🇮🇪| Portsmouth manager, Danny Crowley, is a huge fan of Gavin Bazunu



He said this about Gavin today:



“For me, he will go on and become a world-class goalkeeper.”



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lZrTMNnArM — IP🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) April 25, 2022

League One team of the season

Goalkeeper : Michael Cooper

Defenders : Jack Whatmough – Michael Ihiekwe – Harry Darling – Wes Burns

Midfielders : James McClean – Barry Bannan – Dan Barlaser – Scott Twine

Strikers : Michael Smith – Ross Stewart

Manager : Leam Richardson