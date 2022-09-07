Goalkeepers

Ethan Rafferty (Armagh), Shane Ryan (Kerry), Evan Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders

Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Graham O'Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White (all Kerry); Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, John Daly (all Galway); Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McCluskey, Brendan Rogers (all Derry); James McCarthy, Lee Gannon (both Dublin); Lee Keegan (Mayo); Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh); Seán Powter (Cork); Cian Sheehan (Limerick)

Midfielders

Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid (both Galway); Conor Glass, Gareth McKinless (both Derry); Brian Fenton (Dublin); Jack Barry (Kerry)

Forwards

David Clifford, Seán O’Shea, Paudie Clifford, Stephen O’Brien (all Kerry); Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Robert Finnerty (all Galway); Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan (all Armagh); Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan (both Dublin); Shane McGuigan, Ethan Doherty (both Derry); Ben McCormack (Kildare); Eoin Cleary (Clare); Steven Sherlock (Cork); Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year

David Clifford (Kerry); Cillian McDaid, Shane Walsh (both Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year

Lee Gannon (Dublin); Ethan Doherty (Derry); Jack Glynn (Galway)