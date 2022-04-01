Everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup draw later today
THE 2022 WORLD CUP draw will take place in Qatar today and many of the teams who have made it to the event will learn their fates.

This may be the final time that the traditional 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four for the tournament.  

Fifa are said to be planning a 48-team tournament expansion in 2026. 

Not every team has qualified for the event in November next year Two inter-continental playoffs still to be played as well as one in Europe, the latter having been postponed because of the situation in Ukraine.

England, Germany, France and other big hitters have made it to the finals, whilst Italy and the likes of Columbia have missed out on the tournament after getting knocked out during the week. 

Sadly Stephen Kenny's Ireland side will not be going to Qatar because they finished outside the playoff spots in their qualifying group. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw.

Diego Maradona lifting the World Cup for Argentina.

Where will it take place 

The draw will take place in Doha, Qatar.

What time 

 The draw is expected to take place at 5pm BST.

What channel can I watch the draw on 

BBC One coverage beginning at 4.45pm BST.

Irish viewers will be able to see the draw on RTE TWO. 

Who has made it to Qatar 

The teams that have qualified are: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Ecuador, Uruguay, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, USA, Mexico.

As per The Guardian

The final play-off winner from Europe is yet to be determined, with either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine making it to Qatar.

Concacaf’s fourth-placed team Costa Rica and Oceania winners New Zealand will meet in an inter-continental play-off, while Peru also await the winners of a play-off between Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

How are teams drawn against each other 

Teams are split into four pots of eight teams, with each group at the tournament to consist of one team from each pot. Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn against one another, with the exception of Uefa, where no more than two teams can be drawn in the same group.

The seedings look like this 

Pot 1

  • Qatar
  • Brazil
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Argentina
  • England
  • Spain
  • Portugal

Pot 2

  • Netherlands
  • Denmark
  • Germany
  • Mexico
  • Switzerland
  • USA
  • Uruguay
  • Croatia

Pot 3

  • Senegal
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Morocco
  • Serbia
  • Poland
  • South Korea
  • Tunisia

Pot 4

  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Ecuador
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Ghana
  • UEFA play-off winner (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine)
  • Peru vs Australia or UAE play-off winner
  • Costa Rica vs New Zealand play-off winner

Tournament odds

2022 World Cup winner odds from Betfred

  • Brazil - 5/1
  • France - 11/2
  • England - 7/1
  • Spain - 15/2
  • Germany - 9/1
  • Argentina - 11/1
  • Belgium - 11/1
  • Portugal - 14/1
  • Netherlands - 16/1

