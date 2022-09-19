Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixture details confirmed

The fixture details and television coverage for the Semi-Finals of the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup 2022 has been confirmed with ties to be played on Sunday, October 16 at 2pm and 4:45pm.



Waterford FC will host Shelbourne FC at 4:45pm while Derry City will host Treaty United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at 2pm with both games live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player (worldwide) on Sunday, October 16.

The Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixtures:

Derry City FC v Treaty United FC - The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Sunday, October 16 at 2pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC - Regional Sports Centre, Sunday, October 16 at 4:45pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

Coverage for the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup Semi-Final double header will begin at 13:45 on RTÉ2.



The Final will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 13 at 3pm.