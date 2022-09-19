Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixture details confirmed
Sport

Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixture details confirmed

The fixture details and television coverage for the Semi-Finals of the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup 2022 has been confirmed with ties to be played on Sunday, October 16 at 2pm and 4:45pm.Waterford FC will host Shelbourne FC at 4:45pm while Derry City will host Treaty United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at 2pm with both games live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player (worldwide) on Sunday, October 16.

The Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixtures:

  • Derry City FC v Treaty United FC - The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Sunday, October 16 at 2pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)
  • Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC - Regional Sports Centre, Sunday, October 16 at 4:45pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

Coverage for the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup Semi-Final double header will begin at 13:45 on RTÉ2. The Final will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 13 at 3pm.

See More: FAI Cup

Related

Late strike sees Shamrock Rovers march on, Bohemians lose in Scotland
Sport 3 years ago

Late strike sees Shamrock Rovers march on, Bohemians lose in Scotland

By: Ian Templeman

Five talking points from the FAI Cup second round
Sport 6 years ago

Five talking points from the FAI Cup second round

By: Irish Post

Round-up: Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup
Sport 7 years ago

Round-up: Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

By: Irish Post

Latest

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year
Sport 3 hours ago

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad
Sport 4 hours ago

SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy
News 5 hours ago

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy

By: Jack Beresford

Postecoglou says Celtic 'never got going' as Hoops suffer first league defeat in a year
Sport 22 hours ago

Postecoglou says Celtic 'never got going' as Hoops suffer first league defeat in a year

By: Gerard Donaghy

Brendan Rodgers accepts Leicester's 6-2 loss at Tottenham will increase pressure on him
Sport 1 day ago

Brendan Rodgers accepts Leicester's 6-2 loss at Tottenham will increase pressure on him

By: Gerard Donaghy