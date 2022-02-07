FAI confirm joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028

IRISH FOOTBALL FANS may finally see European football on Irish soil in 2028.Today a joint bid by the FAI with England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales has been confirmed to host Euro 2028.

A feasibility study to host the World Cup has been commissioned by the five associations. but due to costs and the political issues in football, it's been reported that the five have decided that the Euro's would be a far more feasible option.

The FAI released the statement:

"Hosting a UEFA Euro [championship] offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being released sooner.

"It would be an honor and a privilege to collectively host UEFA Euro 2028 and to welcome all of Europe. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.

"We believe the Republic of Ireland and the UK can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 - a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans."

Dublin would have been a venue for Euro 2020, but couldn't commit to the fixtures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Aviva games had been moved to Saint Petersburg in Russia.

They also had England's game with Germany moved to Wembley for the same reason.

Along with Dublin. Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome were all cities for Euro 2020.

Germany will host the 2024 Euros after getting the nod ahead of Turkey back in 2018.

The 2028 Euros will feature 24 teams, though there are reports Uefa will expand the competitions to 32 teams.

All bids must be submitted to Uefa by the end of March, with those in contention to be announced on 5 April. The successful bid will be announced by Uefa in September 2023.