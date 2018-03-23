Footage of 'caged' Ireland fans in Turkey sparks outrage on social media

A TWITTER post from an Irish fan at this evening’s 1-0 defeat against Turkey in Antalya has caused a stir, as it showed supporters caged into a section of the ground.

Turkey are bidding to host the 2024 European Championship finals, the footage of Ireland fans segregated into the stand with the view blocked by a fence brings back rather unsavoury memories of day’s long gone by.

With the friendly international failing to capture the imagination on the field, the post by Twitter user Zeno Kelly attracted plenty of attention on social media channels.

What an advertisement for Turkey 24. What a joke of a place pic.twitter.com/vzdPN7Qg86 — Zeno Kelly (@kerrzyb) March 23, 2018

This is disgraceful - the @FAIreland should not accept Ireland fans being treated this way! https://t.co/zAtECBIXrC — Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) March 23, 2018