Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool on a one-year deal

FORMER IRELAND defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool.

The former Derby County player has signed a one-year deal.

Keogh (35) becomes the Tractor Boys seventh summer arrival.

He is now at the club, where he started his football journey. Keogh came through the Ipswich's academy, but left for Stoke City in 2003

He signed for Blackpool last summer and made almost 30 Championship appearances for The Tangerines in the 2021/22 campaign.



✍️ Welcome to #itfc, Richard Keogh! pic.twitter.com/yOuIBwWnwB — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 10, 2022



In 2020/21, he played for both Huddersfield Town and MK (Milton Keynes) Dons. He also played for Bristol City and Coventry in his career,

"It's amazing to be back, he told iFollow Ipswich

"I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can't wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans."

Boss Kieran McKenna added: "“He is respected in the dressing room and has been through the highs and lows in football. He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season. He is an intelligent player and reads the game very well.

“He had a little niggle not too long ago but is fit now and will join up with the group immediately.”

Keogh won 25 caps for Ireland between 2013-2019 and scored his one and goal against Georgia in 4–0 win on 2 June 2013.

He captained the Republic of Ireland for the first time in a friendly against Oman at the Aviva Stadium on 3 September 2014, a moment which he described as the "proudest of my career".