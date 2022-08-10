Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool on a one-year deal
Sport

Former Ireland defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool on a one-year deal

FORMER IRELAND defender Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich from Blackpool. 

The former Derby County player has signed a one-year deal. 

Keogh (35) becomes the Tractor Boys seventh summer arrival. 

He is now at the club, where he started his football journey. Keogh came through the Ipswich's academy, but left for Stoke City in 2003 

He signed for Blackpool last summer and made almost 30 Championship appearances for The Tangerines in the 2021/22 campaign. 



 

In 2020/21, he played for both Huddersfield Town and MK (Milton Keynes) Dons. He also played for Bristol City and Coventry in his career, 

"It's amazing to be back, he told iFollow Ipswich 

"I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can't wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans." 

Boss Kieran McKenna added: "“He is respected in the dressing room and has been through the highs and lows in football. He will be valuable to us over what is a long season. 

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season. He is an intelligent player and reads the game very well. 

“He had a little niggle not too long ago but is fit now and will join up with the group immediately.” 

Keogh won 25 caps for Ireland between 2013-2019 and scored his one and goal against Georgia in 4–0 win on 2 June 2013.

He captained the Republic of Ireland for the first time in a friendly against Oman at the Aviva Stadium on 3 September 2014, a moment which he described as the "proudest of my career". 

See More: Richard Keogh

Related

Richard Keogh awarded £2.3m in breach of contract case against Derby
Sport 1 year ago

Richard Keogh awarded £2.3m in breach of contract case against Derby

By: Rudi Kinsella

Ireland's Richard Keogh 'to appeal sacking by Derby' following drink-driving crash
Sport 2 years ago

Ireland's Richard Keogh 'to appeal sacking by Derby' following drink-driving crash

By: Harry Brent

Mick McCarthy faces biggest test yet as injuries hit ahead of away Euro 2020 qualifiers in Georgia and Switzerland
Sport 2 years ago

Mick McCarthy faces biggest test yet as injuries hit ahead of away Euro 2020 qualifiers in Georgia and Switzerland

By: Jack Martin

Latest

Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman, dies aged 88
News 29 minutes ago

Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman, dies aged 88

By: Irish Post

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames
Travel 15 hours ago

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames

By: Fiona Audley

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton
Sport 19 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Fans looking to watch Shamrock Rovers second leg Europe League game tonight will be able to do so via a LOITV stream
Sport 21 hours ago

Fans looking to watch Shamrock Rovers second leg Europe League game tonight will be able to do so via a LOITV stream

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dillon Quirke's funeral took place today in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Tipperary
Sport 22 hours ago

Dillon Quirke's funeral took place today in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, Tipperary

By: Conor O'Donoghue