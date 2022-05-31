Galway's Gabriel Dossen won gold in boxing at the European Championships on Monday

IRISH BOXING HAS another European champion after Irish middleweight Gabriel Dossen won his first gold for his country at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in Armenia yesterday

Galway native Dossen outclassed England's Lewis Richardson in their middleweight final and won by unanimous decision.

Dossen gathered himself and retook control after Richardson's early flurry.

Dossen never allowed the Englisman to regain a foothold in the contest and picked the Colchester man off from range.

Both fighter's traded blows, with Dossen coming out on top.

His win means he's now the 15th Irish fighter to win gold at European level.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dossen said it is hard to digest the victory so soon after the bout.

"I don’t think it has really kicked in yet that I’m European champion," he said. "It just feels like another win.

"My phone has blown up. It all feels so surreal."

The current gold medal is further vindication of Head Coach Zaur Antia's good work in Irish boxing.

Dossen's win comes two weeks after Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O' Rourke won gold medals at the World Championship's in Istanbul.

On the same day Irish bantamweight Dylan Eagleson won silver against France's Bilal Bennama,

Belfast fighter Eagleson lost via a unanimous decision.